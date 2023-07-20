PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Fire restrictions have been put into place along the Provo City watershed ahead of the Pioneer Day weekend, by order of the Provo City Fire Marshal.

The restrictions go into effect starting at noon on Thursday, July 20, spanning all mountains and canyons at the Springville City line to the east bench of Provo, and through Provo Canyon to South Fork.

Under the restrictions, fires are prohibited except in permanent fire pits on residential properties and approved fire pits located in improved campgrounds and picnic areas.

The Provo City Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield said the restriction is in place in order to protect the Provo City water supply.

“Due to the drying vegetation following a wetter than normal winter, and the need to protect our wildland-urban interface, and available water supply, it is incumbent on each of us to decrease the risk of catastrophic fire,” said Schofield in a press release.

Provo Fire & Rescue encourages community members to use a safe and cautious approach to the use of fire near canyons and mountains. Violations of the order are considered a Class B misdemeanor which is subject to up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine, per Utah State Code.

Community members with questions regarding the fire restrictions may contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at Provo Fire & Rescue by calling 801-852-6321 or email the Fire Marshal at firemarshal@provo.org.