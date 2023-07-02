PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced that the Provo Airport will be expanding to include international flights.

Kaufusi made this announcement Saturday, July 1, at the Stadium of Fire. Attendees at the Fourth of July Celebration were excited about this expansion.

“The Provo Airport has been so convenient because it’s so close by,” Taylor Vaughn, Provo resident said. “I’m really excited for it to go international!”

While it’s certain the airport will be expanding, Kaufusi did not clarify which airline would be going international, and what countries they would offer flights to. However, both Allegiant and Breeze Airlines are rumored to trying to offer flights to Mexico.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Herald Extra, Kaufusi said the two airlines have put signatures on paper stating their intent to expand to international routes, particularly to Mexico.

And according to a filing from Allegiant Air to the Department of Transportation, they are planning to launch flights to Mexico by the end of 2024. They are waiting on the U.S. Transportation Department to approve a joint venture agreement between Allegiant Air and Viva Aerobus. They are allegedly waiting for Mexico to regain Category 1 status with the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of June 2023, the Mexico media outlet, El Financiero reported that Mexico will be regaining the Category 1 status with FAA after a two-year hiatus. The FAA, however, has not officially released any statement on the subject.

Breeze Airlines has filed an application with the Department of Transportation to request a certificate of public convenience and necessity, which would authorize the airline to offer international flights. The filing reveals that its first international route would be to Mexico.

To view flight schedules, and see what flights are currently available at the Provo Airport, you can visit Allegiant Air and Breeze Airline websites.