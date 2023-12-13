SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A group of Christmas carolers gathered in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, Dec. 12, singing altered versions of famous Christmas songs calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The conflict in the Israel and Gaza region began in October after an attack from Hamas, a U.S.-recognized terrorist group, on Israel and has since escalated. The Associated Press reports nearly 20,000 people have died as a result, an overwhelming majority of which have been Palestinian after Israel’s retaliation through air and ground offensives.

Ambreen Khan, an organizer for the carolers, said those caroling in Salt Lake City are appalled by what’s happening in Gaza. She said sometimes it can be easy to overlook tensions in other parts of the world.

“Especially during the holidays, I think it’s very easy to look away from all the atrocities going on in the world and focus on happiness,” said Khan. “So we thought, with altered lyrics adopted by multiple people across the country, that it could bring awareness and catch people’s attention in just a creative way for us to protest and get our voices heard.”

Another organizer for the event, Olivia Marron told ABC4 the protest is part of a nationwide ceasefire movement started by two social justice activists. Marron said protesters in Salt Lake City decided to hop on the bandwagon to show solidarity for Gaza.

“Singing in general is just a wonderful way to get a message across, right?” said Marron. “We are just calling all people of Christian or European descent into action for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the occupation.”

The Caroling for Ceasefire protest moved through City Creek Mall before ending at the Salt Lake County building on 400 South, where protesters made their voices heard at a city council meeting. Several members of the protest stood in front of council members asking for them to urge federal representatives to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Councilwoman Victoria Petro (District 1) was moved by the protestors saying she was proud to be a Salt Laker and thanking them for being passionate about something. But she asked them to take on the challenge of looking at what the next steps would be.

“My primary concern since [the conflict] has happened is to make sure everyone knows that Salt Lake City is a place where they are safe,” said Petro. “So engaging with Muslim leaders, especially since there are two mosques in my area, has been a priority for me. Similarly, making sure that my Jewish neighbors know that they are not demons is also important. If you want to take another step, let’s do that together but let’s be strategic and let’s see each other’s humanity as we push forward.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which would allow for humanitarian aid to be sent in. 153 voted in favor of the resolution and 10 nations were against it. The United States voted against the resolution, the only major power to do so.