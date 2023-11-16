COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Cottonwood Heights Police are currently looking for a suspect who allegedly made a large withdrawal from a local bank recently.

Police said on Oct. 27, the individual went into a local Credit Union and made a “significant” withdrawal from an account that was not his.

The man reportedly used false identification to gain access to the victim’s account.

Police believe this individual is part of a professional fraud ring, traveling from state to state and “victimizing multiple unsuspecting victims across the country,” according to the release.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective J. Comber with the Cottonwood Heights Police Dept. at 801-944-7006 (Desk) or 385-368-7091 (Cell).

No further information is available at this time.