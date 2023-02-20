SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake International Airport‘s airfield is lined with jets as Utah’s NBA All-Star visitors leave the state following the conclusion of the game.

Airport officials said about 65 jets departed between 10:00 and 11:15 p.m. after the game wrapped up on Sunday. Even more jets have been taking off on Monday, with the airport sharing a photo of a line of private jets parked on the east side of the airfield at the airport.

The number of private flights is adding to what was already going to be a busy day for air traffic at the Salt Lake International Airport. On top of the influx of passengers, both private and commercials, for the NBA All-Star game, airport officials said the holiday weekend was going to bring a large number of outdoor recreation enthusiasts as well.

According to airport officials, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and airport staff had been working closely together to prepare for the surge of travelers who would be leaving Salt Lake City on President’s Day.

For commercial flights, TSA arranged to have 40 TSA agents on-site to help with screening and checkpoint operations.

As with any day of travel, TSA advised travelers to plan ahead and be prepared for the airport. Check in to flights ahead of time and be aware of what items you can and cannot take aboard the plane in carry-on luggage.

Be sure to visit TSA’s website to double-check that the contents of your carry-on and checked luggage are safe for travel.