SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital patients and caregivers celebrated 10 years of Sophie’s Place – a music therapy room on Thursday, June 22.

Sophie’s Place has become a healing place for many Primary Children’s patients and caregivers. Over the decade it has been dedicated space for patients to create and perform. It has hosted innumerable sing-alongs, jam sessions, and studio recordings.

The music therapy room has musical instruments including a player piano, drums, guitars, and microphones for patients, as well as a dedicated recording studio. With recordings that have gone on to become treasured memories for patients’ families.

“Sophie’s Place is a gem within Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Dustin Lipson, president of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “It is a special place of healing for thousands of children and their families and will stand to immeasurably impact and shape lives well into the future.”

Sophie’s Place was created in 2013 to honor Sophie Barton who was a volunteer at the hospital. She was known for sharing the music she wrote with the children and parents there. Sophie passed away unexpectedly in 2010, at the age of 17 from a heart arrhythmia. Her parents, wanting to honor her and give back to the community worked to develop the first-of-its-kind music therapy room.

Sophie’s Place was created with support from the Forever Young Foundation and Intermountain Foundation. The room has now been replicated in 10 other children’s hospitals around the United States.

Primary Children’s shares that Sophie’s Place has hosted:

3,493 music therapy sessions

23,790 visitors

1,173 songs recorded

32 concerts

188 shows broadcasted to Primary Children’s patients

Sophie’s Place has hosted guest performers Imagine Dragons, Stone Temple Pilots, Chester Bennington of the rock band Linkin Park, Andy Grammer, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame, and professional dancers Julianne and Derek Hough.