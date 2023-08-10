SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — President Joe Biden attended a campaign fundraising event in Park City on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10.

While tickets to attend the event are now sold out, the starting price to attend the fundraising event was $3,300, according to the invitation.

For $10,000, attendees could reportedly get a photo with the president. For $50,000, attendees could talk to him, according to the invitation.

The maximum ticket price was $100,000, however, guests could contribute more if they wanted, according to the invitation.

The location of the event is unknown at this time, except for those who RSVP.

The event was hosted by former U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa Mark Gilbert, with his wife Nancy Gilbert, and businessman John Cumming, with his wife Kristi Cumming.

John and Kristi Cumming founded POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company that inspires ” every human being with cool experiences in awesome places,” according to POWDR’s website. POWDR reportedly owns Snowbird, Woodward, Powderbird, and more.

This campaign fundraising event came after President Biden’s speech on the PACT Act, which was signed into law one year ago today, on Aug. 10.

The PACT Act, or the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act, aims to provide timely benefits and services to more than five million veterans who may have been impacted by toxic exposures during service from burn pits.

His speech was reportedly made to raise awareness for the law and to help active duty soldiers and veterans get the help they deserve for their military service.

As of mid-July, President Biden had raised $72 million for his 2024 campaign, according to AP News.