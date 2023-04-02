A man is arrested after allegedly assaulting his pregnant partner in Taylorsville. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman on Apr. 2 after his friend made an April Fools joke saying the baby had been delivered, according to a probable cause statement.

The 31-year-old suspect allegedly returned home from the hospital “high on pills” he later told the police was morphine after hearing a rumor that the victim, who was 36 weeks pregnant, had delivered his baby.

The victim said she hid in the bathroom after he began yelling and acting aggressively. He then allegedly threatened to kill her and grabbed a knife to pry the door open. When that was ineffective, he reportedly forced the door open “damaging the door and breaking the door frame,” according to the affidavit.

The victim said he then assaulted her with the door, pulled the victim’s hair, and threatened to kill her again. At this time, the victim said she called 911 but he reportedly took the phone from her, disconnected the service, and left the residence on foot.

The suspect reportedly fled and was found running along a trail by police when he jumped a fence and ran through a complex after police demanded he stopped. Police then said they located him hiding under the stairs.

The victim filled out a Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) form for which she “screened high risk,” meaning she is likely at a high risk of being the victim in an intimate-partner homicide in the future. Police say there was a four-year-old present during the incident, according to the affidavit.

The suspect, who is not named to protect the victim’s identity, has been arrested and faces nine charges including robbery, assault of a pregnant person, interference of a communications device, threat of violence, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

He was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on Apr. 2