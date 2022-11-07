SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.

Rocky Mountain Power said in a tweet the power outage in Salt Lake City affected approximately 6,495 customers. Responses report additional power outages in Sandy and West Jordan, while the Rocky Mountain Power outage map shows outages near Cottonwood, Holladay, and Taylorsville.

“We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs and are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” Rocky Mountain Power said.

At the time of writing, there is no estimate on when power will be restored as crews work to assess the extent of the damages and the number of repairs needed.

ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team indicated the western half of the state would see gusts of winds between 30-40 mph, with possible gusts up to 65 mph. High winds will likely remain through Wednesday as the latest storm works its way into Utah.

What does Rocky Mountain Power do to restore power?

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s website, crews begin restoring power by pinpointing the outage and formulating solutions. Once the area is pinpointed, the closest crews are dispatched to assess conditions for public and crew safety and to develop a restoration plan.

Restoration crews will patrol lines and check substations as well as clear any downed power lines. The goal is to restore power to the greatest number of people as quickly as possible. Crews will work to restore power to substations that convert high-voltage power to levels people can safely use at home and then work to restore power to concentrated areas through distribution lines and tap lines.

“Distribution lines travel from the substations to neighborhoods and serve between 1,000 and 3,000 customers,” Rocky Mountain Power said through its website. “Tap lines then feed into pockets of 20 to 30 homes.”

Finally, restoration crews will restore power to individual homes and businesses, typically suburban and rural.

Rocky Mountain Power said typically restoration takes around three hours, however, in severe weather such as the high wind seen across the Wasatch Front on Monday morning, restoration can take longer.

To report a new outage or to stay up to date on outages, customers and residents are encouraged to visit Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map, which is updated every 15 minutes.