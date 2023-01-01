SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Over 11,000 people across the Wasatch Front and Northern Utah are without power due to a winter storm, with over 10,000 of those people in the Salt Lake Valley and Metro-Jordan Valley areas, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Rocky Mountain Power reported outages for 4,000 of their customers around noon on Jan. 1 with that number rapidly increasing to 11,137 people by 2 p.m.

“Heavy wet snow is impacting the Salt Lake Valley through this evening causing a high number of outages. It will take some time to assess damage, make repairs and restore power because of the extent of the damage,” Rocky Mountain Power said.

While the power crews have restored power to thousands of people, new outages are expected to occur until around midnight when the storm is expected to ease, according to a press release.

Rocky Mountain Power said that customers affected, particularly in the east bench areas of the Salt Lake Valley, should anticipate and prepare for extended outages overnight.

The widespread damage to poles and lines has complicated the restoration process and the company has sent for additional crews from southeastern Idaho, Cedar City, Richfield and Price to assist in the restoration process. Crews are expected to work all day and throughout the night in this effort.

The company provided some safety precautions for those in the affected area including staying away from and not driving over power lines, maintaining a safe distance from workers, checking on your neighbors, keeping devices charged when possible and ensuring that you are using generators safely.

Power outages have extended to other areas including Heber, Midway, Charleston and Center Creek, according to Heber Light and Power.

Heber Light and Power requested that customers send an email if they are concerned their outage has not been reported and stated that “all available crews are working as safely and quickly as possible.”

Murray City Power also reported having multiple outages due to the storm earlier today but has since released an update that power has been restored to all areas.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to restore your power as soon as possible,” Rocky Mountain Power said in a social media post.

Rocky Mountain Power encourages those affected by power outages to report them to the company by calling 1-877-508-5088 or texting OUT to 759677.