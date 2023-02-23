WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Rocky Mountain Power has reported that over 3,000 customers in Taylorsville and West Valley City are experiencing a power outage.

In a tweet, representatives from Rocky Mountain Power confirmed that 3,214 customers have been affected by a power outage throughout Taylorsville and West Valley City.

According to the RMP’s website, a damaged line may be the reason behind the outage.

The estimated restoration time is 7:30 p.m., officials say.

For updates, customers can text OUT to 759677 or visit Rocky Mountain Power‘s website.