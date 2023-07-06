UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Part of a power line structure fell in Spanish Fork Canyon, critically injuring a 20-year-old man on Thursday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the power line structure fell on the man around noon on July 6, near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon. Utah County Deputies and Spanish Fork EMS responded to assist.

(Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

A video posted by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shows several images of paramedics and first responders tending the man and a LifeFlight helicopter transporting him to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo for care.

Officials have not released details about what caused the power line structure to partly fall on the man. The identity of the 20-year-old has also not been released.

