SNOWBASIN RESORT, Utah (ABC4) — Snowbasin is celebrating more than a foot of fresh powder Sunday. The resort has shared some footage of the winter wonderland.

“The snow is back and better than ever,” a release from Snowbasin states.

Not only is it back, but more than six feet of snow is in the forecast over the next ten days, according to OpenSnow.

The resort says conditions are looking reminiscent of last year’s historic season.

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort)

“Thanks to our incredible ski patrol and mountain ops teams, we were able to open with no delays for riders to access fresh powder runs from 12 different lifts across the mountain,” the release states.

Watch some of the footage above to see the first true powder day of 2024.

“Please feel free to share the stoke!” resort officials said.

Monday is projected to be the only dry day for the rest of the week. Enjoy the snow, Utahns!