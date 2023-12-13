MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — The woman captured in a viral video showing repeated harassment involving profane language and racial slurs has been taken into custody, Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Stevenson said the woman, positively identified as Kathryn Tunison Smith, 67, was taken into custody on her outstanding warrants.

Court documents show two of the warrants come from altercations with her neighbors including misdemeanor assault for allegedly poking a pregnant woman’s stomach and damage to property for ripping up the family’s garden. She also had two outstanding warrants in relation to speeding and disorderly conduct.

“I’m hopeful that this is a positive step for the healing of the targeted family, the affected neighborhood, Ms. Smith and our entire community,” Stevenson said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Salt Lake County Jail’s inmate database, Smith was officially booked and later released on “own recognizance.”

Utah state Rep. Andrew Stoddard (D-Sandy) said he has been working with state officials and prosecutors in filing hate crime charges after the alleged months of harassment.

“There is a lot more I would like to share but I cannot due to confidentiality,” said Stoddard. “But I have full faith that Midvale City is doing what they can to make sure that Midvale stays a safe and welcoming city for all.”

The video showing the harassment went viral over the weekend after being spread across social media. The public outcry to the video brought the incident to the attention of several Midvale officials including Mayor Stevenson and Rep. Stoddard for the first time, prompting them to take action.

Unified Police Department explained in a statement detectives were investigating the harassment. UPD said the Midvale Precinct is working with social service providers to bring about a long-term solution for the individuals involved and the community as well.

“UPD strives to serve all community members with equality and compassion,” UPD said in their statement. “We are committed to finding solutions that will foster safe and healthy neighborhoods. We are committed to eliminating racism in our community and will act within our legal authority to accomplish this goal.”