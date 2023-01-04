WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a West Valley shooting that killed a 20-year-old man from Ogden.

Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where he faces one first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder and one second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice.

According to police, a witness provided digital evidence to West Valley detectives that helped lead police to Upshaw’s arrest.

The investigation started on Tuesday, Dec. 27, when police reportedly received a call from Intermountain Medical Center, reporting a 20-year-old man, later identified as Xavier Bernal, had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Medical staff reportedly attempted life-saving measures but Bernal would be later pronounced dead due to the wound.

Police reportedly learned through witness testimony that the shooting took place at the Redwood Apartments near 4000 South and Redwood Road. During the investigation, police say an “involved party” provided a recording of a witness explaining Bernal had gone to meet Upshaw for a transaction. Upshaw and Bernal reportedly got into an “altercation” which resulted in Bernal being shot.

A week later, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, West Valley Police reportedly received a tip that Upshaw and his girlfriend were at a local hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and reportedly took Upshaw into custody.