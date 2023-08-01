SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people were injured after being hit by a stolen car in an apartment complex driveway in Salt Lake City on Monday afternoon. Now, the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

According to SLCPD, the driver of a stolen red Dodge Intrepid hit two men, aged 24 and 34, just after 4 p.m. near 400 North Pamela Way.

Detectives believe the driver of the Intrepid was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car. The driver then struck the two men as they stood in the driveway of an apartment complex as well as a parked car.

The driver of the Intrepid and at least two other people, all believed to be minors, all ran immediately after the crash.

Both injured men were taken to the hospital. Police say both men had non-life-threatening injuries, however, the 24-year-old’s injuries were “serious.” Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

Patrol officers searched the neighborhood with the help of a drone operator but were unable to locate any suspects.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case #23-169345.