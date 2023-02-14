SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are actively looking for tips in finding the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left 31-year-old Brandon Maher dead.

The investigation started just after 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, when police received information about a “person on the ground” on 700 East near 500 South.

Brandon Maher, Courtesy of the Maher Family

Police say a dark-colored truck was heading south on 700 East when the driver ran a red light at 500 South and hit a 31-year-old man, later identified as Brandon Maher, in the crosswalk. The driver of that truck reportedly did not stop.

Members of the community as well as Salt Lake City Fire crews provided life-saving aid, but Maher reportedly died at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a “smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage,” according to a press release.

Maher’s family members are reportedly offering a $2,500 reward for any information on finding the person responsible.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-10220.

No further information on this case is being released.