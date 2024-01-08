MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — Days after a body was discovered at a Midvale massage clinic, police are still seeking help in finding leads from the public.

Authorities found the body of the victim, who has been identified as Yuping Jiao, 45, around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4. She was located inside the massage clinic near the intersection of 7500 South and State Street.

Details about the suspected murder have not been released, though investigators are calling the murder “brutal and tragic.” Jiao’s relation to the massage clinic has not been released to the public.

Detectives are actively seeking tips related to the victim or the business. Anyone with tips related to the case is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case #24-1164.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously.