Teddy Avalon Jackman (left) and Ivy Chase Grant (right) (images courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The suspects are identified as 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman and 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant.

SLCPD warns the public not to approach either of the suspects and call 911 right away instead. Anyone with general information about either Jackman or Grant should call 801-799-3000.

SLCPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Palmer Court apartments at 999 South Main Street on Thursday, Feb. 2 around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Charles Alires, in critical condition. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Alires eventually died at the scene.

At this point, police say there is no information indicating the stabbing was random.

No further information is available at the moment.