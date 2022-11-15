WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.

The West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) says that a 39-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing 7200 West 3245 South shortly before 10 p.m.

The suspect vehicle in this incident was reportedly traveling northbound and did not stop after hitting the victim, who died on the scene.

While there is little information regarding the suspect and suspect vehicle in this case, WVCPD asks that anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run contact them at (801) 840-4000.

WVCPD notes that the victim’s identity will remain undisclosed “until appropriate notifications have been made.”

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.