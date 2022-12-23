SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City.

He is reportedly unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager

Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager they consider to be endangered.

Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen near 232 East Baird Avenue in Sout Salt Lake around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. He is described as being 5-feet 5-inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cruz reportedly has a small lightning bolt tattoo on his left bicep.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve grey shirt, gray sweat pants, and no shoes.

The public is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at (801)-840-4000 if they have any information that could help locate Cruz.