SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people, possibly teenagers, who were allegedly involved in the aggravated assault of a Gateway store employee.

SLCPD received a call on Nov. 25 around 6:28 p.m. about a large group of people “actively assaulting” an employee of a store at the Gateway. The suspects left the mall and ran away while officers were still on their way.

Detectives later learned that a 38-year-old man had an argument with the group, leading the suspects to surround and assault him.

Gold Cross Ambulance transported the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the assault also revealed that the same group of people had been escorted out of another downtown mall by security for causing a disturbance before the alleged aggravated assault at the Gateway.

Police said they are investigating the case as an aggravated assault with a riot enhancement because of the number of people involved.

If anyone recognizes anyone in the group, call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-232961.

There is no other information available at the moment.