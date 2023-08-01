Police are looking for the suspects of an alleged home invasion in Taylorsville. (Courtesy of Taylorsville Police)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — On Tuesday Taylorsville Police posted asking for help locating the suspects of an alleged home invasion that took place a few weeks ago.

On Friday, July 18, around 6:30 p.m., authorities say the suspects entered a home near 6400 South and 3500 West, assaulting an elderly victim and demanding money. They then allegedly fled the scene.

Photographs of the suspects were taken at a nearby home that they allegedly attempted to enter before moving on to the victim’s residence.

If you have information regarding the suspects, please contact Taylorsville Dispatch at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number TY23-25127.