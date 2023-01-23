PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Have you seen this bear anywhere?
The Park City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a bronze statue of a bear holding a coffee mug on Monday, Jan. 23.
The statue is reportedly three to four feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds.
PCPD said that this is the second time a statue of a bronze bear holding a coffee mug has been stolen. The owner of the statue reportedly paid approximately $8,000 for a local artist to make another after it was stolen the first time.
In the meantime, anyone who knows the whereabouts of this bronze bear should call dispatch at 435-615-5500.