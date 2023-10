This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Police are investigating after one man was reportedly shot in West Jordan this afternoon, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

One victim was hospitalized after he was allegedly shot near 3700 W Alabama Avenue. Police say he is currently in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect at this time. It is an active scene.