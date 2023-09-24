SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

SLCPD closed off 1500 East from Emerson Ave. to Kensington St. while a K-9 Unit from the department’s Airport Division checked the area.

Courtesy of SLCPD

After searching the outside and inside of the building with a K-9 Unit that is certified in detecting explosive materials, SLCPD gave the “all clear” and turned the building back over to the owner.

1500 East has reopened at this time.

No further information is currently available.