WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person has died following an accident involving three vehicles on northbound Mountain View Corridor at 4100 South, according to West Valley City Police Department.

Other individuals involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, police say.

The northbound lane is closed from 5400 South. Traffic from eastbound and westbound 4100 South is being diverted. The estimated clearance time is set at 6 p.m., as reported by the Utah Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.