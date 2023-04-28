SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police responded to a car crash Friday morning that resulted in minor injuries.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a car made an unsafe U-turn near 1000 West 400 South and crashed into a silver car.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police are taking this opportunity to remind the community to make sure traffic is clear before making a U-turn or merging into another lane.

Utah State Code Section 802 states that a driver is not allowed to make a U-turn:

on any curve, or upon the approach to, or near the crest of a grade, if the vehicle is not visible at a distance of 500 feet by the operator of any other vehicle approaching from either direction

on a railroad track or railroad-grade crossing

unless the movement can be made safely and without interfering with other traffic

A violation of the law will result in an infraction.