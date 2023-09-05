Police on the scene at Rose Park Golf Course where a body was found in the Jordan River on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (Keaton Yoshinaga/KTVX)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A body was found in the Jordan River early Tuesday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Dalton Beebe told ABC4 the body was found two golfers at the Rose Park Golf Course around 9 a.m. on Sept. 5. Officers responded to the scene after the golfers called 911 and confirmed there was a body in the river.

Beebe said Salt Lake City Fire responded to help responding officers recover the body out of the river.

The cause of death and identify of the body are still unknown at this time. Beebe said homicide detectives will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine more information and help notify next of kin.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s standard procedure in a suspicious circumstance like this,” said Beebe. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned when there is a deceased individual.”

Beebe said investigators can’t confirm this was a homicide but nothing is being ruled out at this time.

A small section of the Jordan Trail has been closed off, pending the investigation. Beebe does not suspect there to be any travel impacts along the trail.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the body is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department on the non-emergency line, 801-799-3000.