PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A pursuit that began in Summit County and ended in Salt Lake County at the mouth of Parley’s Canyon sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries overnight on Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Terry Buck told ABC4 the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 9. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a silver SUV, which allegedly fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

As the car rounded a corner near I-80 and I-215, it struck the median, rolling over and crashing onto the other side of I-215.

Lt. Buck said all three people in the vehicle were injured – one of them was ejected from the car. None of their injuries are reportedly life-threatening, but they are serious.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time, police do not know why the vehicle fled. An investigation is ongoing as to whether alcohol or drugs was a factor.

The crash prompted Utah Highway Patrol to close both directions of I-215 near mile marker 1 and I-80. It has since reopened.