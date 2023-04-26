SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police say they are investigating a shooting at a home located near 1600 West and 500 South.

Details are currently limited, but SLCPD said one person had been critically injured as a result of the shooting. In a recent update, that victim has died due to their wounds. The identity of the victim, including name, age, and gender, has not been released at this time.

Two people have reportedly been detained as part of the ongoing investigation. SLCPD said the homicide squad has responded to the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unknown.

Police are reportedly working with the Salt Lake City School District to ensure that nearby schools are safe. Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be related to any schools in the area and schools will resume normal operations.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.