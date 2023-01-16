SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State Street. Based on a preliminary investigation, officers believe a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the man as it traveled northbound on State Street. Officers say the man cross the street against a “do-not-cross” traffic light and was wearing dark clothing.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics took the man to the hospital in critical condition. According to SLCPD, at last check, the man is still in critical condition as of Monday morning, but is now stable.

Officers say the driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and called 911 after the incident and has been cooperative. Police don’t believe speed, impairment, or driver distraction played a role in the crash. No arrests or citations have reportedly been made.

As a result of the accident, Police are encouraging drivers to “regularly scan their field of visions while driving.”

“This includes making sure to physically move your head to scan intersections and the roadway for objects, including other road users,” said Salt Lake City Police in a statement.

No additional information about the incident has been released.