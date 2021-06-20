POLICE: Man and woman discovered floating unconscious in Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) – Rescue crews are assisting two adults who were found floating unconscious in Deer Creek Reservoir, Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies such as the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team, Wasatch County Fire Department, State Parks officers and Sheriff’s deputies are all currently on scene responding to the incident.

“FIRE/EMS crews are currently working to provide medical treatment to the patients and transport them to area hospitals,” informs the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., the 911 Center received a call that one man and one woman were found floating unconscious in the Reservoir.

As emergency crews were en-route, officials state “good samaritan boaters” assisted in bringing the patients to shore.

The current conditions of those involved remain unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.