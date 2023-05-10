SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who they say may have critical information related to the murder of a 28-year-old man.

Homicide detectives have released a photo of the two people, and one of them reportedly has a large tattoo on her forearm that says “Love You.”

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

On Sunday, April 30, Salt Lake City Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 32 East Exchange Place at about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a large crowd leaving and a man on the ground with critical injuries.

The man, later identified as Oscar Vera, 28, of Sandy, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. This marks the seventh homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.

Detectives believe Vera was stabbed during a large fight that broke out at a nearby nightclub. Police say a second person was also stabbed during the fight, but they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone who has information about the case, including video, photos, or social media posts should contact SLCPD by calling 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.