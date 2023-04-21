SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office released bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting incident that took place in September 2022 that resulted in one man dead and an officer injured.

On Sept. 26, South Salt Lake police responded to a call from a person who said his neighbor, later identified as Jebb Muir, 44, was in his driveway threatening them with a rifle. Responding officers quickly approached with guns ready.

In the bodycam footage, officers can immediately be heard calling for Muir to show his hands before gunfire was exchanged. Pellets from Muir’s shotgun struck the patrol car, one grazing by an officer’s head causing a minor injury. District Attorney Sim Gill said Muir fired three rounds from his shotgun, while officers fired 12 rifle rounds and one round from a handgun.

Gill said the gunfire was exchanged between officers and Muir simultaneously, but that the officers were justified in their use of force. Gill emphasized that the commanding officer, Sgt. Clayton Anderson was taking and digesting a lot of information very quickly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Prior to the shooting, officers received multiple calls regarding Muir, including one from Muir himself. Muir had told police he accidentally fired his rifle and was concerned it struck a neighbor’s house.

In the same call, Muir told police not to send a SWAT team or else he would kill his neighbors. Muir’s family also reported he had access to guns and was potentially suicidal. The most recent call before the incident came from a neighbor saying Muir was standing in his driveway with a rifle, threatening to kill him.

Gill commended Sgt. Anderson for how he approached Muir, at a distance and using his patrol as cover.

Muir’s family reportedly said they did not hold any animosity toward the officers and that they understood the context that led to the use of force. They said that this was not who their son was but instead, this was the result of his mental illness and his psychosis.

“Their frustration was for families like themselves trying to access mental health services and getting mental health support was a frustrating task for them,” said Gill. “They struggled as a family trying to find meaningful mental health services for their son. They wanted to implore that we have to have more services for families like them.”

Gill said the family tried to reach out to set up mental health appointments for Muir but was unable to get one. He said they could see Muir was struggling but there weren’t enough resources for them to access.

“It would be a sad commentary and consistent with what they shared if we don’t take the moment to recognize that we are not funding our mental health services in our community who are in crisis so families like theirs can have access to the help and treatment that they need,” Gill said. “Very often, the majority of the time, these are avoidable if we can make those interventions early on.”

A full report of the investigation’s findings can be found below: