WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are investigating a body found in a SLC canal Friday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department, the SLC Fire Department, and Salt Lake County are on the scene near 300 South and 2600 W in Salt Lake City.

Detective Dalton with the Salt Lake City Police Department said around 1:30 this afternoon, SLC 911 received a call that a body was found in a canal. The Salt Lake County crews were cleaning out the canal and found the body as they were clearing out debris.

SLC Fire is reportedly retrieving the body out of the canal. Following this, the SLCPD will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the identity of the body, as well as the cause of death.

This story is currently under investigation, and ABC4 will provide further updates as more information becomes available.