TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Though this incident is still under investigation, TPD tells ABC4 that the fatality looks to be the result of an accident where the toddler found the gun and shot himself. At this time, foul play does not seem to be a contributing factor.

TPD reports that officers were dispatched to a residence located at 1680 W. Thornhill Drive shortly after midnight on reports of a toddler with a gunshot wound.

The agency says that upon arrival, the child was found dead on the scene.

The parents of the boy are reportedly on scene cooperating with law enforcement.

No other information is available at this time.