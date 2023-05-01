SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) —LAST UPDATED: May 1, 9:41 p.m.

At around 7:30 p.m., SLC911 received multiple reports of a shooting at 17th South River Park, Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the SLCPD said. Officers immediately responded to the scene.

A person on a bike rode up to the parking lot and started shooting, Weisberg reported. The suspect then turned and began shooting at people in a crowd located on the soccer field. One person is at the hospital in critical condition.

Weisberg said they are unsure if this was a targeted shooting or if it was random. Detectives are working to figure out what the motive was, and who the shooter was.

“This is something that’s very concerning to us,” Weisberg said. “This happened around 7:30 tonight, we had a soccer field full of people who were enjoying the evening when the gunfire rang out.”

SLCPD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the shooter. All they know is that the suspect got back on the bike, and then got into a vehicle and took off.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department said they are investigating a shooting at 17th South River Park.

According to SLCPD, one person is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The park is secured, and the shooter left before officers arrived. There are no road closures reported.

If you have any information about this incident or the shooter, please call (801)-799-3000 to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update it as more information becomes available.