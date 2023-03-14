SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Two people have been found dead in a Spanish Fork home on Tuesday, March 14. Authorities located the person of interest in Colorado and took him into custody.

According to Spanish Fork Police, officers did a welfare check at a residence near 1400 S 2250 E on Tuesday after a co-worker reported the victim did not show up to work for the past two days. Attempts were made to contact individuals living at the residence with no success.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At about 1:45 p.m., officers found an unlocked window and entered the residence through there. As officers were clearing the residence, they found two deceased individuals, a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, inside the home.

Authorities located Tryston Robert Erickson, 26, in Colorado and took him into custody. Spanish Fork Police say he is the son of the deceased. Erickson reportedly had taken a blue-grey 2018 Hyundai Elantra from the residence.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.