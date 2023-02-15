SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police have identified the 17-year-old victim killed in a shooting in Salt Lake City last Saturday night.

Muridthi Hamadi, 17, was found by Salt Lake City police with a critical gunshot wound near 1600 West Ivy Circle on Saturday, Feb. 11, at about 8:20 p.m. Hamadi was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries a day later.

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old on Monday, Feb. 15, accused of shooting and killing Hamadi. He was booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center.

The 14-year-old had a detention hearing today afternoon. He will appear before court Wednesday, Feb. 22, for a detention review and possible pre-trial.