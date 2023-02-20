MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have today identified the victim who died after being locked in a storage unit that caught on fire last Saturday.

Morgan Kay Harris, 27, was killed in a storage unit fire near 4608 S 900 E on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the Murray Police Department.

Harris’ family released the following statement on Monday, Feb. 20:

Our daughter, Morgan Kay Harris was always known for her sweet, shy, and kind temperament, being a deep thinker with amazing artistic abilities and always having an infectious giggle. She was a beautiful model and makeup artist and a successful medical assistant. Just recently starting a new job in the Draper area she was excited about. She loved her dog, Huck who passed with her. Leaving behind her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews whom she adored. We are devastated at the loss of our daughter and appreciate the love and support from the community but ask for your privacy at this time as we maneuver through the unimaginable.

Murray City Fire responded to a fire around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday at the CubeSmart storage units on 4608 S. 900 E. Upon arrival, crews found a dog and a woman deceased at the scene.

Alexander Wardell, 30, reportedly told Murray police that Harris was his girlfriend and that she was in the unit when he closed the unit door and put a lock on it before leaving the area. While he was away, police say the unit caught fire, killing his girlfriend who was locked inside.

Wardell faces charges of negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor, and kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

Police say he was arrested on kidnapping charges because he “[detained] an individual in circumstances exposing the individual to risk of bodily injury.”

Harris’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.

Investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. Authorities say they will release more information as they become available.