FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Farmington Police have confirmed the driver of the blue BMW involved in Wednesday’s shooting outside a post office died of his wounds at the hospital.

The driver, identified as Chase Allen, 25, was reportedly injured by police after a confrontation to remove him from the vehicle.

Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnson told ABC4 an officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the United States Postal Service (USPS) office located near 145 East State Street. Allen was stopped for allegedly not having a license plate on the car and was reportedly the only person inside the BMW.

During the stop, police say Allen became non-compliant. The initial officer called for assistance, resulting in more officers arriving on the scene. Officers report instructing Allen to exit his vehicle, which he refused. Details are limited, but police say while removing Allen from his vehicle, shots were fired and Allen was fatally injured.

Life-saving measures were taken on the scene on the scene before Allen was transported to a local area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Chief Johnson, five officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave as per department policy. No officers were injured in the incident.

Farmington Police said an investigation is currently ongoing and being conducted by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team. More details will be released once the investigation is completed.