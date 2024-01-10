UPDATE 5:46 p.m.: Cottonwood High School was on lockdown today after reports of a suspicious person on or near campus.

A Cottonwood High School custodian reportedly saw a male climb onto the school roof with what appeared to be a rifle.

The custodian reported it to the Murray Police School Resource Officer and Murray Police Officers were dispatched to the scene, according to the Murray Police Department.

The school was put on lockdown as there were numerous students still in the school and on the school grounds, participating in scheduled after-school events and activities.

Officers from multiple agencies responded and held containment on the school. As officers were waiting for drones to arrive, they said they found the male at ground level under blankets, covered in snow. The male was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect is a male juvenile who left home after a disagreement. He took with him camping equipment, including a rubber band toy rifle. He was looking for a safe place to stay for the night away from home, police said.

Officers contacted the juvenile’s parent, and the school was taken off lockdown protocol with activities resuming as scheduled.

The lockdown was lifted after about 10-15 minutes after police found the suspicious person, according to Ben Horsley with the Granite School District.

Horsley said the temporary lockdown took place after school was out and students were no longer in class, however, some students on sports teams were still at the school.

There is no further information at this time.