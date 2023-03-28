Shots were fired in an indoor swap meet in West Valley City. (Keaton Yoshinaga, ABC4)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking for help in searching for the suspect who fired multiple shots at an indoor swap meet on Saturday, Mar. 25. They released more details on the incident Tuesday, March 28.

Police say the suspect approached a jewelry booth at Salt Lake’s Indoor Swap Meet, shot five times toward the individuals behind the counter, and stole jewelry from the casing after breaking it with a hammer. The incident was caught on surveillance footage. However, the suspect was covered in clothing, sunglasses, and a face covering, hiding his identity.

The suspect then reportedly fled with the crowd of people running out of the building and headed northeast.

West Valley City Police set up a containment area and sent out K-9s, but the suspect was not found.

Witnesses say they believe the suspect is a Hispanic male around 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, tan boots, sunglasses, and an American flag bandana covering his face.

While the suspect reportedly fired his gun multiple times toward the vendors, officials say only one man was grazed by a bullet and was not greatly injured.

Damiana Flores, a vendor who was at the swap meet during the robbery, said she heard the shots and thought it was a mass shooting, hiding herself and others behind her storefront.

Police ask anyone with information connected to this incident to call 801-965-5200 or email majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov. Tips can be made anonymously if preferred.