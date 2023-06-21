MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities stated that they now believe a missing 84-year-old man fell into the Jordan River on Friday.

According to Murray City Police, Russell Owen Donoghue, 84, likely fell into the Jordan River Friday, June 16, and the case is now being treated as an “unfortunate accident.”

On Friday evening, police issued a Silver Alert for Donoghue stating that he was last seen that afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near 200 E. Trailorama Avenue in Murray.

Search and Rescue teams and detectives reportedly searched the river this weekend but were unable to find Donoghue.

On Tuesday, the Silver Alert for Donoghue was canceled as Murray Police said they believe he fell in the river, and are now defining the case as an accident.