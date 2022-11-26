UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police.

ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man.

Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog with him. Authorities say he left from the area of 4800 West and 4900 South, though it is unclear which direction he was heading in.

Police are asking residents with nearby security cameras to check and see if they can spot Corsey so they know which way he was headed.

“This will help us narrow down an area to search,” stated police on Facebook. “If you see him please call 801-840-4000 immediately.”

Police noted that Corsey’s case number is 22-116566.