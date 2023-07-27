CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — The woman who is suspected of stealing a 74-year-old woman’s car with her dog inside, eventually crashing and losing the dog, has been apprehended by Clearfield Police, according to police documents.

Melissa Rush, 31, was booked into the Davis County Jail and faces several charges, including second-degree felony robbery, two counts of second-degree felony of theft of firearm or vehicle, third-degree felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of burglary of a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass of a dwelling.

Rush was taken into custody by police on Wednesday, after an anonymous tipster reported seeing Rush walking along 2100 South in West Haven, shortly before 6 p.m. Rush reportedly noticed the tipster following her. She and a man she was with fled into a large industrial area to hide. Police say the two were able to hide from police actively searching for them.

The same day, police went to Rush’s Clearfield home and knocked, though received no response. According to the booking affidavit, officers could see Rush and the man run upstairs inside the residence through an open window but still did not respond to calls from the officers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon obtaining a warrant, members of SWAT entered Rush’s home and detained both her and the man. Rush was transported to Clearfield Police Department but declined to speak. She was booked into Davis County Jail.

The man was released from the scene after police determined he had no involvement.

Rush has been wanted as a person of interest in connection to a vehicle robbery and theft that occurred at a Maverik gas station on July 23 in Clearfield.

Police determined Rush as the suspect who allegedly took keys from a 74-year-old victim while in the store. When the victim attempted to stop Rush, she reportedly caused the victim to fall and hit her head on the car door while attempting to flee.

According to the probable cause statement, the 74-year-old woman was drug across the parking lot and suffered a broken arm, bruising of the face, and road rash.

Inside the car was the victim’s Shih Tzu, Reo. When police found the wrecked car, Reo was nowhere to be found.

The search for Reo is still ongoing.

According to court documents, Rush was told she was not allowed back into the Maverik, due to unrelated issues Rush had caused in February.