SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

The investigation started at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, when officers assigned to SLCPD’s Gang Unit reportedly saw a drive-by shooting occur near 500 North Pamela Way.

The officers saw a green Nissan Maxima come into the neighborhood, with multiple rounds being fired out of the car, a press release states. Police then attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Nissan “took off and refused to stop.”

Police say that “because officers had just witnessed a shooting,” they pursued the Nissan through the neighborhood.

The Nissan reportedly crashed into a car near 900 North Sir Michael Dr., where officers then moved in and took all four people in the Nissan into custody.

Paramedics took the front seat passenger, a 14-year-old girl, to the hospital after she reportedly stated she was pregnant. “Her involvement and whether any criminal charges will be filed remains under investigation,” the release states.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy, finding a stolen handgun in his possession. Officers reportedly took this teen to the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center and charged him with possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers reportedly also found a second handgun inside the Nissan, and took a second 16-year-old boy to the same detention center. Police charged this teen with fleeing, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and other charges.

Police reportedly released a 15-year-old boy to his guardians, though criminal charges will be screened for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police say no-one was injured in the shooting.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit is responsible for investigating gang-related crimes that occur within the city’s jurisdiction. Their focus is to prevent gang and gun violence through education, prevention and enforcement.

No further information on this case is being released.