WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were taken into custody after a shooting hospitalized a 14-year-old boy in West Jordan on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Elijah Carter, 18, and Macen Loutensock, 19, were both allegedly involved in the incident that hospitalized the unidentified victim, according to police.

Carter faces a first-degree felony charge of felony discharge of a firearm, second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated child abuse and obstruction of justice.

Loutensock faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of child abuse with injury.

According to the probable cause statement, Carter and Loutensock approached the victim and got into a verbal argument. Surveillance video from a nearby doorbell camera reportedly showed the victim agreed to fight Loutensock which led to the assault. Police said Loutensock could be seen throwing the boy to the ground and attempting to kick him while he was trying to get up.

During the incident, Carter allegedly pulled out a gun with the intent to “pistol whip” the victim. When attempting the pistol whip, the gun went off, shooting the 14-year-old in the leg.

Police responded to the scene shortly after when a witness reported the shooting. The witness reportedly identified Carter as the one behind the trigger and Loutensock as having assaulted the boy.

During an interview with investigators, Carter allegedly admitted to trying to hurt the 14-year-old boy. He told police he had thrown the gun out the window after leaving the area and refused to provide further details.