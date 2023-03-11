PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — A Pleasant Grove man has been sentenced to prison after attempting to suffocate and threatening to electrocute his girlfriend at the time.

Hector Ortega, 44, was sentenced to one to 15 years in Utah State Prison for second-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, as well as up to five years for third-degree felony aggravated assault.

Ortega did not receive credit for the time he has already spent incarcerated on these charges.

Back in April of 2022, police say Ortega got into an argument with his girlfriend. The woman, along with another man who she was reportedly involved with, visited Ortega to “talk things out,” the affidavit states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During this incident, police say Ortega pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him.

Ortega also asked the woman, who had reportedly come to break up, for the man’s last name. When she refused to give it to him, Ortega dragged her to the kitchen, took her over to the stove, turned the gas stovetop on, and told her he was going to burn her, according to a probable cause statement. The woman told police Ortega also held a steak knife to her head.

Ortega then allegedly dragged her to a couch, handcuffed her, and attempted to suffocate her with a pillow.

The woman was reportedly dragged once again, this time to the bathroom where Ortega made her get inside the bathtub. He grabbed a radio cord that was plugged into an outlet and put the other end into the bathtub, police say.

Ortega told the woman he would “electrocute her and she would be dead before police arrived,” records state.

When Ortega’s ex-wife called and told him the police were outside, he reportedly pulled her out of the bathtub, took the handcuffs off her and she left the home.

Ortega has been ordered to serve his terms concurrently.

No further information is available at this time.